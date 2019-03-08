Charity fashion show set to raise funds for youth counselling service

M&Co and the Inner Wheel Club of Saffron Walden are hosting a charity fashion show on Thursday (April 25).

The event will take place at M&Co in Market Hill at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and include a glass of wine and nibbles. There will also be 10 per cent off full-price clothes purchased on the night.

Tickets can be purchased from the M&Co store or from Lesley Sibson on 01799 520007.

There will be a raffle and all proceeds will go to Open Door and other local charities. The charity was chosen by the current president of the Inner Wheel Club of Saffron Walden.

Open Door is a free and confidential counselling service based in Saffron Walden for young people living in Uttlesford and the surrounding area aged 13-26. It is located at Fairycroft House and supports young people confidentially on problems related to relationships, abuse, depression and anxiety, loss and sexuality.