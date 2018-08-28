Advanced search

Motorcyclist dies after M11 crash near Stansted

PUBLISHED: 09:07 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 16 January 2019

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on M11 southbound between Stansted and Harlow.

Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the southbound M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

A motorbike and a small dark-coloured vehicle were in collision at around 5am.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 60s, died at the scene and dark-coloured vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The motorway is closed northbound between junctions 6 and 8, and southbound between junctions 7 and 8.

Police anticipate the road will remain closed into this afternoon and are working with Highways England to re-open it as soon as possible.

Diversions are in place and officers are working to turn around vehicles which are currently in the traffic.

Officers need anyone who saw what happened to come forward and particularly want to speak to someone who saw a small dark-coloured vehicle in the area or was overtaken by it.

If you saw what happened, have dash cam footage of the incident, or have any other information please call 101 quoting incident 104 of January 16.

