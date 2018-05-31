Video
Children of soldiers from 33 Engineer Regiment in Wimbish: what their dad means to them
PUBLISHED: 16:17 19 June 2020
MoD / Army
It’s Father’s Day on Sunday - the children of soldiers from 33 Engineer Regiment tell us what their dad means to them
Children of soliders from 33 Engineer Regiment in Wimbish tell us what their dad means to them.
WATCH: Video by Ministry of Defence
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.