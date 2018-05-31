Advanced search

Children of soldiers from 33 Engineer Regiment in Wimbish: what their dad means to them

PUBLISHED: 16:17 19 June 2020

Messages for Father's Day from children whose dads are at Carver Barracks, Wimbish. Picture: Army video

MoD / Army

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday - the children of soldiers from 33 Engineer Regiment tell us what their dad means to them

Children of soliders from 33 Engineer Regiment in Wimbish tell us what their dad means to them.

WATCH: Video by Ministry of Defence

