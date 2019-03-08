Top marks for school in latest inspection

Felsted School. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Felsted School achieved the "best possible outcome" in an inspection carried out by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

Inspectors visited the school in March and, in a report published earlier this month, rated the facility as 'excellent' in its assessment of educational quality and pupil development.

Chris Townsend, Felsted head teacher, said: "I am delighted to be able to report that.

"We were found to be compliant in all areas and 'excellent' in both judgements of educational quality. This is a tribute to the hard work of all the staff, pupils, governors, and of course parents, in supporting the school's vision to provide the very best all round education, and develop young people of character, who will make a difference in the world around them."

In order to maintain its status, the ISI recommended the school strengthening pupils' reflection on their own academic targets and progress towards these, as well as enabling prep school pupils to become more independent learners by developing their use of IT.

Felsted was inspected over three days in March. It comprised both a regulatory compliance inspection and an inspection of educational quality across ages 4 to 18. Both academic achievement and personal development were deemed excellent by inspectors.

"I am thrilled that the inspectors found our pupils to be highly successful, with notably positive attitudes to learning and a belief that they will succeed," saud Simon James, head master of Felsted Prep School.

Felsted School educates 1,056 boys and girls, aged 4 to 18. Approximately two thirds of pupils board from the age of 11 with 20 per cent of the senior pupil body from overseas.

In its report, the ISI noted: "Pupils develop high levels of knowledge, understanding and skills through an imaginative curriculum, meticulous planning and excellent relationships between staff and pupils."

This is supported by the recent Government statistics which show pupil's academic progress at Felsted between GCSE and A Level as being in the top five per cent of all schools in the UK.