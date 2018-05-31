Advanced search

Felsted School makes visors for health workers

PUBLISHED: 12:26 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 05 May 2020

Felsted School staff and the visors

Felsted School staff and the visors

Felsted School

CLEVER sideways thinking and some technical know-how meant a school has been able to create visors for frontline health workers fighting Covid-19.

Visors made by Felsted SchoolVisors made by Felsted School

Felsted School’s Design and Technology Department raided their stores for boxes of acetate and upcycled polypropylene art cases.

Department head Mick Pitts and colleagues Holly Charlton-Ricks and Hannah Pheloung used the school’s laser cutting machine to cut visor shapes from the polypropyene, bent them and tagged them to the acetate.

Mr Pitts said: “It was great for us to be able to do something positive to help those on the front line.”

They have donated 50 visors to Broomfield Hospital, alongside 275 pairs of safety specs, 30 goggles, 30 pairs of rubber gloves and 25 boxes of gloves.

Felsted has also been the base used by paramedics training and preparing for frontline duties with the East of England Ambulance Service.

Most Read

Iconic Saffron Walden building vandalised during lockdown

Fairycroft House

Painted art in NHS tribute in wood near Saffron Walden

Stone art one of many creatures in a wood as an NHS tribute.

Saffron Walden community stalwart Joy Turnbull dies

Joy Turnbull, photographed in 2015 on a surprise 90th birthday celebration at the Day Centre, one of many insitutions in the town she helped establish.

Prank makes a comeback to highlight Saffron Walden’s potholes

Some flattering sights coming out of Audley Road in Saffron Walden. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Youth Bereavement Cafe is launched online for Hertfordshire and West Essex

Emma Boys who has launched an online bereavement cafe for young people

