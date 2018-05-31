Felsted School makes visors for health workers

CLEVER sideways thinking and some technical know-how meant a school has been able to create visors for frontline health workers fighting Covid-19.

Felsted School’s Design and Technology Department raided their stores for boxes of acetate and upcycled polypropylene art cases.

Department head Mick Pitts and colleagues Holly Charlton-Ricks and Hannah Pheloung used the school’s laser cutting machine to cut visor shapes from the polypropyene, bent them and tagged them to the acetate.

Mr Pitts said: “It was great for us to be able to do something positive to help those on the front line.”

They have donated 50 visors to Broomfield Hospital, alongside 275 pairs of safety specs, 30 goggles, 30 pairs of rubber gloves and 25 boxes of gloves.

Felsted has also been the base used by paramedics training and preparing for frontline duties with the East of England Ambulance Service.

