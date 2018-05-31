Advanced search

'Festive fun' in town centre for late night shopping

PUBLISHED: 07:56 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 16 December 2019

Light night shopping event in Huntingdon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Saffron Walden residents enjoyed late night shopping last Friday as businesses kept their doors open after hours.

The event, held in King Street, also included several charity stalls, a craft fair in the town hall, and street performances.

The day market was also extended for the night event, which began at 5.30pm on Friday, and ran until 8.30pm.

Patrick Hawke-Smith, from the Saffron Walden Initiative, which organised the event, said: "We had a great evening for late night shopping and 26 charities and community groups were able to take pitches in King Street.

"They brought all sorts of festive fun to the town centre, as well as good advice and awareness of valuable causes.

"Many thanks to everyone who came along and supported them and also to the helpful town council staff and Tourist Information Centre."

Drive 24