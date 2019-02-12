‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Police were called to reports of a fight between two groups of men at the Temeraire pub in Saffron Walden on Saturday (February 23).

The incident unfolded at about 10.45pm, with police arriving at 11pm to begin investigations.

An ambulance was called for one of the men who had been injured and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment.

Eddie Gershon, a spokesman for JD Wetherspoon, which owns the pub, said: “This was a very distressing situation for customers and staff at the pub. The pub has an excellent reputation for the way it is managed and fortunately incidents like this are rare.

“We will assist the police in any way possible.”

Police crime scene officers attended the pub the morning following the incident to continue investigations.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a fight involving two groups of people at Wetherspoons in Saffron Walden High Street at around 10.55pm on Saturday, February 23.

“A man in his 20s has suffered facial injuries.

“If you saw or heard anything or have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/29718/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”