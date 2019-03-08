Advanced search

Man rescued by firefighters as blaze devastates flats in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 10:23 25 July 2019

The damage caused during the blaze in Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Archant

A group of people were said to have been left homeless following a major fire at flats in Saffron Walden on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Saffron Walden and Newport were called to studio flats in Radwinter Road at about 2pm amid reports of a blaze.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our teams rescued a man trapped in a first floor bedroom when a ground floor flat was well ablaze below him.

"He was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation, two further casualties who escaped the fire were also taken to hospital. All were treated by ambulance paramedics and the hazardous area response team. Five people were rendered homeless as a result of this serious fire."

The fire service said all flats had been rendered uninhabitable because of smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was found to be a candle that had been left unattended.

