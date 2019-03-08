Advanced search

Fire at youth club in Stansted 'started deliberately'

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 April 2019

Firefighters extinguished two fires on the roof of Stansted Youth Centre. Picture: ESSEX FIRE

Archant

Two fires were started deliberately on the roof of Spangles Children’s Centre in Stansted, firefighters say.

Stansted Fire Station said they attended an incident at the youth club, located at the back of the children's centre in Lower Street, and found someone had deliberately started two fires on the roof of the storeroom.

The youth club, Stansted Alternative Youthie, said on Facebook: “Over the weekend the back storeroom roof at the youth centre was set fire to. This contains all the children's centre toys and equipment and our karaoke system, TV and sports equipment.

“If anyone has any information as to who is responsible for this will they please contact us or the police.”

It is understood the youth club's equipment has not been damaged, but it will need to be cleaned.

The children's centre has also stopped all activities until the building has been risk-assessed.

