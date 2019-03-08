Advanced search

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

PUBLISHED: 13:54 29 July 2019

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Archant

An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire at a warehouse in Little Walden this morning (Monday).

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Fire crews from Saffron Walden, Newport, Halsted, Cambridge and Linton (Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service) were called to a site at Hadstock Airfield at about 1am.

On arrival crews found a fire in a large industrial oven within the building. The building measured approximately 150m x 50m. The oven was alight and crews reported that the fire was spreading to other areas of the building, where pallets and composite panels were stored.

Essex firefighters worked alongside crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the fire and to protect another industrial unit some five metres away from the affected building.

The fire was out by about 6am and a single crew from Dunmow will remain at the site throughout today to monitor for hot spots.

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said "serious" fire and smoke damage had been caused in the blaze.

The spokesman added: "An investigation into the cause of the fire will go ahead."

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

