Firefighters called to crash near Thaxted

Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE Archant

Firefighters were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted, this morning (March 2).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE

Thaxted Fire Station wrote on Facebook: “At 7:21am this morning we were called to a road traffic collision in Stanbrook where one person was trapped in their vehicle.

“Upon arrival the person had managed to free themselves. We made the scene safe and left the person in care of paramedics.”