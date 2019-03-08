Firefighters called to crash near Thaxted
PUBLISHED: 08:43 02 April 2019
Firefighters were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted, this morning (March 2).
Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE
Thaxted Fire Station wrote on Facebook: “At 7:21am this morning we were called to a road traffic collision in Stanbrook where one person was trapped in their vehicle.
“Upon arrival the person had managed to free themselves. We made the scene safe and left the person in care of paramedics.”