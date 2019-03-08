Advanced search

Firefighters called to crash near Thaxted

PUBLISHED: 08:43 02 April 2019

Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE

Archant

Firefighters were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted, this morning (March 2).

Thaxted Fire Station wrote on Facebook: “At 7:21am this morning we were called to a road traffic collision in Stanbrook where one person was trapped in their vehicle.

“Upon arrival the person had managed to free themselves. We made the scene safe and left the person in care of paramedics.”

