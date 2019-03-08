Advanced search

Fire crews respond to blaze in village car park

PUBLISHED: 14:11 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 12 July 2019

Crews at the scene of a car fire in Steventon End. Picture: ECFRS

Crews at the scene of a car fire in Steventon End. Picture: ECFRS

Archant

Firefighters from Saffron Walden were called after a car burst into flames in Steventon End on Wednesday.

Crews at the scene of a car fire in Steventon End. Picture: ECFRSCrews at the scene of a car fire in Steventon End. Picture: ECFRS

Crews were called to Windmill Car Park in the village, near Ashdon, following reports of a fire involving an estate which was at risk of spreading to other vehicles.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: "One car was destroyed by fire and another was found to have been damaged by the heat. Fire Fighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets."

The cause of the fire in unknown.

