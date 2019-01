Fire crews called to garage blaze in Clavering

Garage fire in Clavering. Picture: STANSTED FIRE SERVICE Archant

Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Clavering on Sunday (January 27).

Crews from Stansted, Newport and Saffron Walden were called around 7pm to the blaze in Ford End.

In a tweet, Stansted Fire Station said: “The fire was contained and prevented from spreading to the nearby house and gas cylinders were removed during firefighting operations.”