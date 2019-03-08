Fundraisers are challenged to walk the walk for charity

A firewalk will take place next month to raise funds for a hospice.

The event is scheduled for October 27 at the St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood.

The challenge will take place from 3.30-6pm at the hospice, in Hastingwood Road.

Up to 40 brave fundraisers will walk barefoot over red-hot wood embers.

Terry Mackay, who will be doing the walk for the second time, said: "I'm coming back for a second time to help raise vital funds for the hospice. My son, Daniel, is also doing it with me - so that makes it even better.

"Your instincts are telling you not to walk across red-hot wood embers. However, you get such an amazing adrenaline rush when you do it."

Registration is £25 per person in advance or on the day, with a £150 minimum sponsorship pledge. The event is open to all ages, with signed parental permission for under 18s.