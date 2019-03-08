Advanced search

Local Recall

Fundraisers are challenged to walk the walk for charity

PUBLISHED: 07:46 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 18 September 2019

Terry faced the hot coals in 2018 to raise vital funding for the hospice charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Terry faced the hot coals in 2018 to raise vital funding for the hospice charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

A firewalk will take place next month to raise funds for a hospice.

The event is scheduled for October 27 at the St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood.

The challenge will take place from 3.30-6pm at the hospice, in Hastingwood Road.

Up to 40 brave fundraisers will walk barefoot over red-hot wood embers.

Terry Mackay, who will be doing the walk for the second time, said: "I'm coming back for a second time to help raise vital funds for the hospice. My son, Daniel, is also doing it with me - so that makes it even better.

"Your instincts are telling you not to walk across red-hot wood embers. However, you get such an amazing adrenaline rush when you do it."

Registration is £25 per person in advance or on the day, with a £150 minimum sponsorship pledge. The event is open to all ages, with signed parental permission for under 18s.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fundraisers are challenged to walk the walk for charity

Terry faced the hot coals in 2018 to raise vital funding for the hospice charity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Charity football tournament for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance hailed a “huge success”

Businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding area took part in a charity football tournament yesterday (September 17) for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Madcap lawnmower race returns to Rayne

The Lawnmower Racing Championships took place at Blake House Craft Centre, in Rayne, over the weekend (September 14-15). Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24