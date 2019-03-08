Burglar sets off firework in a bag of dog mess inside flats in Stansted Mountfitchet

A man caused damage to a block of flats in Stansted after setting off a firework in a bag of dog excrement inside the building.

The man entered the communal area of a residential block of flats in Livings Way in Stansted Mountfitchet as a trespasser on March 4.

He had in his possession a large bag containing dog excrement and a firework, which he ignited inside the bag to cause an explosion and cause damage to the property.

Other crimes reported this week include two suspects becoming verbally abusive towards a driver in Newport.

The suspect said to the victim “mind your own business you f***ing French w***e” and the second suspect then got out of the vehicle and said “f**k you, you fat cow”.

In Littlebury, an unidentified suspect has been harassing a woman and her family over the ownership of land at the bottom of her garden, appearing when the victim goes outside and verbally telling her to stay off the property.

In The Eastons, unknown suspects drove across crops on farmland and dumped 35 black buckets containing the remains of cannabis plants - this is the second time it has happened in six months.

In Elsenham, on March 3, a suspect was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

On the same day, in Stansted Mountfitchet, suspects entered a supermarket and stole a case of beer valued at £12. They ran out towards a silver van and while running they dropped the beer, which was recovered.

In Great Dunmow, on March 8, a suspect drew up in a vehicle next to the victim, which the victim thought was a taxi. The victim got into the vehicle and was told to withdraw a large amount of money or he would be beaten up. The victim withdrew £200 and handed it to the suspect who then drove off.

Elsewhere in Great Dunmow, an unknown suspect has been sending a series of messages to a man’s mobile phone in connection with selling drugs, which the man finds “grossly offensive” and is causing him distress and anxiety.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call Essex Police on 101.