Saffron Walden's first Eco Fair took place on Saturday at the Quaker Meeting House.

The event offered sustainable alternatives to everyday products, as well as veganism and council recycling information.

Saffron Walden Vegans volunteer Kevin Greenhill said: "We are trying to show people what happens to animals in the food chain and the health benefits of being a vegan."

Talking about the water usage for the production of each milk type, he added that 'diary uses 120 litres and soy milk uses two litres'.

Ben Brown, of Uttlesford District Council, introduced attendees to the Recycle Uttlesford app and a leaflet, both meant to inform locals about recycling effectively. His talk tackled environmentally-friendly solutions:

"We need to start thinking about reducing what we are using. Being careful with choices we make as consumers, trying to repair stuff, using charities are good options."

PhD graduate from Saffron Walden, Sandrine Henry de Hassonville, sold her 'vegan' and 'sustainable' No Secrets Cosmetics. She said her locally-sourced ingredients reduce the carbon footprint and plastic packaging. She chooses organic ingredients where available, but believes choosing local over organic ingredients is more environmentally-friendly.

She encouraged the public to bring their old cosmetics packaging: "For each packaging I recycle today they give me money for a charity of my choice. Anyone can do this, you go on the TerraCycle website."

'Nappy Library' volunteers Emma Munday, environment officer from Henham, and Kate Evans, from Great Easton, promoted reusable nappies. Emma said: "There's one lady I know who has four children and the nappies are still going. They last if you are looking after them. Things like tumble drying can affect how long some materials last, we recommend drying them outside. Sunlight is so amazing with stains".

Paula Curbello, Saffron Walden-based business owner, ran her stall with her six-month-old child, Paco. She sold a wide range of reusable items, from 'unsponges' to face pads, and said: "It helps your wallet and the environment. I use reusable nappies and second hand toys for my baby."

Indie Kate business owner from Halstead, Kate Robertson, also sold reusable items and said: "Everything is upcycled for from stuff like clothes or duvets. There are no new dyes or bleach or materials."