Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

First look at new playground in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 15:04 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 27 March 2019

The new playground on the common in Saffron Walden is almost ready. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The new playground on the common in Saffron Walden is almost ready. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A new playground at the common in Saffron Walden will be opening soon.

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) town councillors say they are proud of the refurbishment of the common, including new paths, benches, landscaping, new trees, a water fountain and the new playground.

R4U’s Councillor Paul Gadd, leader at Saffron Walden Town Council said: “We’re most proud of the new playground which will open shortly and is part funded by £30,000 of grants. We’ve recently won awards for the maintenance of many of our playgrounds, but the common one had reached the end of its life. Feedback from parents has helped us redesign it to provide a range of new outdoor activities to get children away from their screens as well as the first disability enabled equipment. We’ve also added a fountain for people to refill their water bottles. It is fantastic to watch kids excitedly pointing through the fences showing their parents what’s coming. We can’t wait for it to open in a couple of weeks.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Campaigner slams “useless” bus service to Aldi in Saffron Walden

The new bus stop outside Aldi in Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Campaigner slams “useless” bus service to Aldi in Saffron Walden

The new bus stop outside Aldi in Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

First look at new playground in Saffron Walden

The new playground on the common in Saffron Walden is almost ready. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Starbucks in Saffron Walden reopens after refurbishment

Mayor of Saffron Walden officially reopens Starbucks in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW: Equus at Cambridge Arts Theatre, top notch theatrics and first-rate performances

Ethan Kai as the boy Alan Strang in Equus. Picture: RICHARD DAVENPORT

Campaigner slams “useless” bus service to Aldi in Saffron Walden

The new bus stop outside Aldi in Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jennie from Saffron Walden is a cut above the rest in her bid to raise funds for charity

Jennie Brown from Saffron Walden has cut her hair to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24