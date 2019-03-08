First look at new playground in Saffron Walden

The new playground on the common in Saffron Walden is almost ready. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A new playground at the common in Saffron Walden will be opening soon.

Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) town councillors say they are proud of the refurbishment of the common, including new paths, benches, landscaping, new trees, a water fountain and the new playground.

R4U’s Councillor Paul Gadd, leader at Saffron Walden Town Council said: “We’re most proud of the new playground which will open shortly and is part funded by £30,000 of grants. We’ve recently won awards for the maintenance of many of our playgrounds, but the common one had reached the end of its life. Feedback from parents has helped us redesign it to provide a range of new outdoor activities to get children away from their screens as well as the first disability enabled equipment. We’ve also added a fountain for people to refill their water bottles. It is fantastic to watch kids excitedly pointing through the fences showing their parents what’s coming. We can’t wait for it to open in a couple of weeks.”