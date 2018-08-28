Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Charity fun run to raise funds for The Maddi Foundation

PUBLISHED: 09:38 15 January 2019

Vicki Quelch, Maddi Thurgood and Danny Quelch. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vicki Quelch, Maddi Thurgood and Danny Quelch. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

More than 60 runners took part in a charity fun run organised by Fitness Focus in Thaxted and Clavering.

More than 60 runners took part in the charity fun run organised by Fitness Focus Clavering and Thaxted. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDMore than 60 runners took part in the charity fun run organised by Fitness Focus Clavering and Thaxted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Each year, the company hosts the run on Christmas Eve to raise money for a chosen charity. This year, they supported The Maddi Foundation, and raised £1,000.

Danny Quelch, from Fitness Focus Clavering, hosted the warm-up and the circuit was about 5.5 miles around Ford End and Clavering.

Participants were welcomed back from the run by a barbecue supplied by Alan Carr from Nisa in Newport.

In 2016, Maddi Thurgood, who lives in Toppesfield, was diagnosed with SPG15, a degenerative neuro disease.

Vicki Quelch, owner of Fitness Focus, said: “Maddi’s mum, Carina contacted us in September to ask us to help keep Maddi’s strength up. We were delighted to work with her and keep her strong.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted robbery in Newport

Attempted robbery in Newport.

New owners for The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden

The Eight Bells pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners call for public’s voice to be heard in pub planning decision

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

Tribute to former musical director and founding member of town band

Paul_Judy_Weaver-SWTB

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Walden get back to winning ways with bonus point joy over bottom club Basildon

Action from Saffron Walden's match against Wanstead (pic Jamie Pluck)

Uttlesford weekly crime round-up - stolen tools, smashed windscreens and broken plant pots

Uttlesford weekly crime round-up.

Bulky waste collection charges in Uttlesford are higher than region average

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Charity fun run to raise funds for The Maddi Foundation

Vicki Quelch, Maddi Thurgood and Danny Quelch. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Football: Saffron Walden PSG girls march to wins

Saffron Walden PSG under-14 girls show off their new away kit
Drive 24