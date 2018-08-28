Charity fun run to raise funds for The Maddi Foundation

More than 60 runners took part in a charity fun run organised by Fitness Focus in Thaxted and Clavering.

Each year, the company hosts the run on Christmas Eve to raise money for a chosen charity. This year, they supported The Maddi Foundation, and raised £1,000.

Danny Quelch, from Fitness Focus Clavering, hosted the warm-up and the circuit was about 5.5 miles around Ford End and Clavering.

Participants were welcomed back from the run by a barbecue supplied by Alan Carr from Nisa in Newport.

In 2016, Maddi Thurgood, who lives in Toppesfield, was diagnosed with SPG15, a degenerative neuro disease.

Vicki Quelch, owner of Fitness Focus, said: “Maddi’s mum, Carina contacted us in September to ask us to help keep Maddi’s strength up. We were delighted to work with her and keep her strong.”