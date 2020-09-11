New firefighters join ranks of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive Jo Turton and Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner with the new firefighters. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Five new wholetime firefighters took part in the first virtual passing out ceremony at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service after completing 14 weeks of intensive training.

New firefighters performed a fire demonstration. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service New firefighters performed a fire demonstration. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

They performed drills for friends and family, who were watching online, before being presented with certificates to mark the completion of their training course.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton and Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner.

Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton said: “When our firefighters applied for the role over a year ago they had no idea they would be joining our service in the middle of a global pandemic.

“But of course, one of the many key skills our firefighters have is the ability to adapt during difficult situations and the determination to focus on their goal of making Essex a safe place to live, work and travel.

New firefighters performed a road traffic collision demonstration. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service New firefighters performed a road traffic collision demonstration. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

“Our newest squad have already demonstrated this in their short career with us, which is why it’s so important for us to show the same commitment in celebrating how much they’ve achieved already.

“Covid-19 may have changed the way we do things, but it will never stop us from being an outstanding emergency service and celebrating the people who make that possible.”

The firefighters will now be assigned to stations across the county to begin the next step in their career, where they will also complete an apprenticeship alongside their continued firefighter training.