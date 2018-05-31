Advanced search

Flags raised and military vehicles on the road for Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 16:08 23 June 2020

Councillor Martin Foley and Lt Col Mick Garcia with the Armed Forces Flag. Picture: UDC.

The Armed Forces Flag has been raised by Uttlesford District Council and Haverhill Town Council to support national Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 27.

There will also be a military convoy through Haverhill and an online perfomance of the March Wellington, usually used for the Trooping of the Colour.

The flag will be in place at Uttlesfords’s council offices in London Road, Saffron Walden all this week.

In an official but socially distanced ceremony held on Monday, council chairman, Councillor Martin Foley, was joined by vice-chairman Councillor Arthur Coote, the council’s chief executive Dawn French, and Lt Col Mick Garcia and RSM Warrant Officer Paul Jenner from Carver Barracks.

Cllr Foley read out a short speech before Lt Col Garcia raised the flag.

Cllr Foley said: “We have always raised the flag in support of our armed forces, but this year is poignant as we are unable to invite the wider community to take part in this important event.

“We often take our peace and security for granted, but the fact that we have it is due very largely to the brave men and women of our armed forces who are our ultimate protectors.”

The day will also be marked by Haverhill Town Council. Mayor, Councillor John Burns said: “In previous years Armed Forces Day has seen magnificent marching bands and displays, music and dancing on the Market Square. We obviously couldn’t do the same this year.”

The focus of the day will be a military vehicle convoy through Haverhill. Starting at Duddery Hill at midday and following a route that takes in Chivers Road, Withersfield Road and Chalkstone Way, the parade will include such vehicles as American trucks and jeeps, WW2 Dodge command car and various other armoured cars, and will be tailed by members of the Haverhill Scooter Club beeping their horns. It is hoped that people will watch the convoy from their houses and gardens and give a friendly cheer, wave or salute as it passes.

Also Haverhill Silver Band will perform a virtual rendition of the march Wellington which will go on Facebook It will be available on the town council Facebook page on Saturday, June 27 and and on the Silver Band Facebook page from Sunday, June 28.

Haverhill Facebook phenomenon Disco Kitchen, will play a special forces related set between midday and 2pm on Saturday,

