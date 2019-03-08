Advanced search

Top north Essex pub crowned by CAMRA members

PUBLISHED: 08:18 05 April 2019

Chris Rossetto with the CAMRA award for Pub of the Year in North East Essex, with his wife Ellie, sons Charlie (8) and Rocco (5), cellar man John Clayden and Ian Fitzhenry chairman of NE Essex branch of CAMRA. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Chris Rossetto with the CAMRA award for Pub of the Year in North East Essex, with his wife Ellie, sons Charlie (8) and Rocco (5), cellar man John Clayden and Ian Fitzhenry chairman of NE Essex branch of CAMRA. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fleur de Lys in Widdington has been announced as the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) pub of the year in North West Essex.

Chris and Ellie Rossetto with the CAMRA award. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYChris and Ellie Rossetto with the CAMRA award. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ian Fitzhenry, chairman of CAMRA North West Essex, said: “I am delighted that our members have chosen the Fleur de Lys to receive this prestigious award. Chris Rossetto and his team work hard to keep a consistent range of quality real ales from their pumps.

“The Fleur de Lys is particularly close to local CAMRA members’ hearts as it was saved from closure in 1976 following a campaign run by supportive local residents and the recently formed CAMRA branch.”

Chris Rossetto, landlord of the Fleur, said: “I feel very fortunate to be the publican of the Fleur de Lys and during the 11 years at the helm, along with my wife Ellie, we truly value the role that real ale has played in our journey.

“The variety and consistency of the beers that we have seen pass through the Fleur cellar have given my customers reason to cherish the joy of the great British pub and this award really is the cherry on the cake.”

