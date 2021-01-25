Flight simulator experience up for grabs
- Credit: Andrewsfield Aviation
Have you ever wondered if you could fly and land a Boeing 737 airliner? Here is your chance to find out as a company in Stebbing is offering readers the chance to sample its professional flight simulator.
There are many routes available such as Stansted to Amsterdam, Liverpool to Edinburgh, the famous Hong Kong Kai Tak approach through the tower blocks or the visual approach between the snowy mountains into Innsbruck.
Andrewsfield Aviation, based at the Saling Airfield, has 1:1 scale replica of the Boeing 737-800 cockpit for anyone wanting to discover what it is like to pilot a passenger plane.
An instructor is on hand to teach would be pilots how to hand fly the plane from take-off and landings and how the auto-pilot assists.
Mike Rowland, airfield manager at Andrewsfield Aviation said: "This is the ideal gift voucher experience suitable for anybody from no experience to professional pilots. One lady customer who had a fear of flying, outperformed her husband who had bought her the experience”
You may also want to watch:
Just like a real pilot the customer will run through checklists, learn how to read instruments, wind and weather conditions as well as land on a runway.
The visual system provides pilots with a 200 degrees HD projected landscape and realistic sensation of movement and peripheral vision whether on the ground or above the clouds.
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford Covid case rates decline means they are now the lowest in Essex
- 2 Council row over near £1 million underspend on road repairs
- 3 New Local Plan: 'Housing and transport should be planned together'
- 4 Essex County Council approves council tax increase
- 5 Red engraved gem from iron ring is older than was previously thought
- 6 Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council
- 7 Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards for three Saffron Walden students
- 8 Auction stations - former telephone exchange is up for grabs
- 9 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
- 10 Town council backs new support club
There is also a surround sound system that incorporates tactile transducers which allow a person to ‘"feel" the aircraft.
Qualified pilots who have used it include three times Red Bull Air Race champion and British Airways captain Paul Bonhomme as well as professional snooker player Ali Carter who has a private pilot's Llcence.
There are various packages available, all of which feature a pre-flight briefing and post-flight debrief.
Mike added: "Commercial pilots have told us they believe it is as good as the official airline simulators."
Andrewsfield is also offering a special rate for local out of work pilots who might be going for a new job and want to use it to refresh their skills.
"People often say they come away from the simulator feeling quite exhausted but exhilarated and that it gives them a full understanding of how it works and what is involved," Mike said.