Food boxes replace advent calendar for airport staff
PUBLISHED: 08:17 02 January 2020
Archant
20 boxes of food have been donated to a local foodbank through Stansted Airport's "reverse advent calendar" appeal.
The initiative saw airport staff donating a food item every day for 24 days to Uttlesford Foodbank, instead of receiving a chocolate for each day in December.
This was part of an airport-wide volunteering project, in which 100 people got involved in community initiatives in Saffron Walden, Bishop's Stortford and Harlow throughout December, such as Christmas lunches to the elderly and present deliveries to children in hospital.
Emily Ferris, Stansted Airport community relations advisor, said: "Our staff elves love being able to make a real difference and contribute their time, experience and knowledge to help valuable causes and projects not only at Christmas but across the whole year. We welcome requests from a whole range of projects and will always do our best to find teams to support activity if it takes place in communities close by or linked to the airport."
Projects, organisations, charities and schools can request assistance from Stansted Airport's community team. Should you be interested, please send details for assessment to stn_communityrelations@stanstedairport.com.