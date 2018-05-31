Advanced search

Food boxes replace advent calendar for airport staff

PUBLISHED: 08:17 02 January 2020

Instead of receiving an advent calendar chocolate for each day in December, staff donated an item of food every day to the Uttlesford Foodbank. Photo: Stansted Airport.

Instead of receiving an advent calendar chocolate for each day in December, staff donated an item of food every day to the Uttlesford Foodbank. Photo: Stansted Airport.

Archant

20 boxes of food have been donated to a local foodbank through Stansted Airport's "reverse advent calendar" appeal.

20 boxes of food have been donated to a Uttlesford Foodbank through the airport’s reverse advent calendar appeal. Photo: Stansted Airport.20 boxes of food have been donated to a Uttlesford Foodbank through the airport’s reverse advent calendar appeal. Photo: Stansted Airport.

The initiative saw airport staff donating a food item every day for 24 days to Uttlesford Foodbank, instead of receiving a chocolate for each day in December.

This was part of an airport-wide volunteering project, in which 100 people got involved in community initiatives in Saffron Walden, Bishop's Stortford and Harlow throughout December, such as Christmas lunches to the elderly and present deliveries to children in hospital.

Emily Ferris, Stansted Airport community relations advisor, said: "Our staff elves love being able to make a real difference and contribute their time, experience and knowledge to help valuable causes and projects not only at Christmas but across the whole year. We welcome requests from a whole range of projects and will always do our best to find teams to support activity if it takes place in communities close by or linked to the airport."

Projects, organisations, charities and schools can request assistance from Stansted Airport's community team. Should you be interested, please send details for assessment to stn_communityrelations@stanstedairport.com.

Most Read

Town’s barn owls feature on TV show

Saffron Walden's barn owls featured on the One Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Record-breaker’s book to inspire ‘people’s 2020 challenges’

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local group to collect Christmas trees for charity

Photo: ARCHANT.

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Most Read

Town’s barn owls feature on TV show

Saffron Walden's barn owls featured on the One Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Record-breaker’s book to inspire ‘people’s 2020 challenges’

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Jackie marks with half-a-century of scouting in Dunmow

Jackie Martin celebrates 50 years with the scouts in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local group to collect Christmas trees for charity

Photo: ARCHANT.

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Did you become a parent on New Year’s Day? Get in touch!

Photo: PA/Archant

Christmas bazaar raised funds for old church

Artist Sonia Villiers' stall. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Food boxes replace advent calendar for airport staff

Instead of receiving an advent calendar chocolate for each day in December, staff donated an item of food every day to the Uttlesford Foodbank. Photo: Stansted Airport.

Local group to collect Christmas trees for charity

Photo: ARCHANT.

Record-breaker’s book to inspire ‘people’s 2020 challenges’

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24