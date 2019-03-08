Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden food stylist's feast of fun on Game of Thrones set

PUBLISHED: 08:22 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 18 April 2019

Sue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A food stylist from Wicken Bonhunt has revealed that working on the set of TV hit Game of Thrones was a “surreal experience”.

Sue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sue Townsend prepares food that appears on TV, adverts and films.

“In films it's used to set the scene or era - blink and you might miss it but the detail has to be spot on,” she said.

One of her more unusual jobs was to prepare food for a funeral feast for Game of Thrones in series five. There were five huge tables of food and more than 500 colour co-ordinated fantasy canapés that had to be edible for the 120 extras on set.

“Working on the Game of Thrones set was a surreal experience, the attention to detail for the props is astounding and the sets are truly beautiful and majestic,” she said. “It's always fast paced on filming days and you have to be prepared for last minute changes to the food or the schedule.”

Sue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Filming days for commercials, magazines or packaging are less hectic but require real attention to detail. Every tiny bit of rocket or grain of pepper can be under scrutiny and can move back and forth several times over before clients are happy with the result.

“You need a steady hand and a long pair of twisters along with an endless supply of fresh ingredients and patience,” Sue said.

A lot of people think it's all about making ice cream out of mashed potato.

“I've actually never done that, great food speaks for itself and food is shot so much more quickly these days that it's much easier, on most occasions, to use real ice cream and always if it's for a commercial for ice cream,” she said. “I'd only use fake on a film set where no one is eating it and to keep running on and off set to replace the ice cream would slow up filming too much.

“It's actually more about being in the right place, with the right food and equipment and being prepared to do a long days work,” Sue said.

“I often end up in the middle of a field, under a gazebo with a fridge, a generator, a trestle table and a bowl of soapy water,” she added.

Sue gets to see her work most days, whether it's a trip to Saffron Screen, the supermarket, flicking through a newspaper or magazine or watching TV.

Her work will be on show again in the upcoming Stephen Poliakoff BBC drama, Summer of Rockets.

Most Read

Bomb squad called after discovery of ‘unexploded hand grenade’ in Saffron Walden

A police cordon is in place at Saffron Walden common following the discovery of a suspected explosive device at the former police station. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman seriously injured after crash in Saffron Walden - police appeal for witnesses

A woman in her 90s was seriously injured following a crash in London Road yesterday. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Most Read

Bomb squad called after discovery of ‘unexploded hand grenade’ in Saffron Walden

A police cordon is in place at Saffron Walden common following the discovery of a suspected explosive device at the former police station. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman seriously injured after crash in Saffron Walden - police appeal for witnesses

A woman in her 90s was seriously injured following a crash in London Road yesterday. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Generous donors step in after ownerless cat is hit by car

Can you help find the owners of 'McClane' who was found in Elsenham after being hit by a car? Picture: MOLONEY VETS

Medals owed to Saffron Walden serviceman who fought in war arrive on anniversary of decisive battle

Eric Porter (centre) as a young man in the RAF with Charles Hincliffe navigator and Joe Smith, wireless operator.

Saffron Walden food stylist’s feast of fun on Game of Thrones set

Sue Townsend on the set of Game of Thrones to prepare a huge funeral feast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Picture gallery: Saffron Walden mayor officially opens new playground

Mayor Cllr. Paul Fairhust with the new Welcome sign at The Common Playground. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

REVIEW: Edmond de Bergerac at the Cambridge Arts - A whirlwind of set changes and brilliantly timed farcical comedy

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.
Drive 24