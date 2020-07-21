Advanced search

Foodbank warns of social exclusion in call for face masks

PUBLISHED: 14:57 21 July 2020

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden.

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden.

Supplied

Uttlesford Foodbank has appealed for face covering donations ahead of masks becoming compulsory in UK shops and supermarkets.

Sophie Durlacher, project manager at Uttlesford Foodbank, said that the measure coming into force on Friday, July 24, is bound to exclude people who cannot afford the additional cost of the masks from buying their essentials.

“Lack of access to PPE is just another level of exclusion from society for some people,” she said.

Ms Durlacher added: “If you have got £10 in your pocket to do your shopping, but you can’t afford a mask, and you don’t have money to do an online shop, how are you going to get your food?”

Although local volunteers have been making masks for the foodbank throughout the lockdown, Sophie said Uttlesford Foodbank is always on the lookout for masks, both disposable ones and reusable ones.

“We would like to get as many as we can so that we are able to give as many of them out,” she said.

To donate, please call 07531436335 or email info@uttlesford.foodbank.org.uk

