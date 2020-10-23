Advanced search

Saffron Walden man is the new matchday presenter at Cambridge United FC

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 October 2020

From left, Nick Fairbairn, Cambridge United Commercial Director; Oli Kane, Videographer - Enjoy the View; David Vant, Presenter; Tom Stewart, Head of Communications at Cambridge United; Ben Phillips, Cambridge United club photographer. Picture: Cambridge United Football Club

From left, Nick Fairbairn, Cambridge United Commercial Director; Oli Kane, Videographer - Enjoy the View; David Vant, Presenter; Tom Stewart, Head of Communications at Cambridge United; Ben Phillips, Cambridge United club photographer. Picture: Cambridge United Football Club

Cambridge United Football Club

A Saffron Walden man has become the presenter of Cambridge United Football Club’s new matchday content service for the 2020/21 season.

David Vant, 21, conducts pre and post-match interviews with manager Mark Bonner and his players as part of the club’s iFollow match content, which includes live coverage of its home and away fixtures.

The former pupil at the Friends School is a goalkeeper who was once on the books at Saffron Walden Football Club.

He is also a guitarist and singer, having played in the town’s free midsummer music festival, Fete de la Musique, in 2015 as well as being a winner of Saffron Walden’s Got Talent.

David said: “My role is to bring the content being produced on matchdays to life and to make sure that U’s fans feel right at the heart of things.

“The service is especially important at the moment as supporters are unable to attend matches due to the pandemic and it also provides exposure for the club’s sponsors.

“We think that fans in League Two have never seen this level of quality before with regards to broadcasting and I’m honoured to have been given this opportunity in front of the camera.”

Fans can buy iFollow match passes for £10 and follow the action at https://www.cambridge-united.co.uk/ifollow/

