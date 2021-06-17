Yoga and gardening offer mental health boost to Stansted pupils
- Credit: Supplied
Yoga, gardening and boxercise became part of a Wednesday timetable in one Stansted school.
To expose secondary school pupils to tools which could boost their mental health, Forest Hall School set up lunchtime clubs and held a wellbeing Wednesday.
The school staff said the week gave pupils space to explore how to manage stress and isolation.
Sarah Power, Enrichment Lead, said: "It was about creating a space for children to come and talk.
"We want them to see there are adults in school they can trust and talk to.
"There was a huge buzz around school and lots of positive discussions going on."
Pupils focused on the health benefits of nature, with staff running wilderness walks, mindfulness colouring and meditation in collaboration with the peer-support network called Let's Talk, Stansted!
Ellie, a Year 9 student, said: “I liked the week because it helped me to manage my feelings in a safer way.”