Saffron Walden Forget Me Not Café celebrates first birthday

Saffron Walden's Forget Me Not Café celebrated its first birthday - Credit: Jennifer Jarvis

A group for people with dementia and their carers in Saffron Walden recently celebrated its first birthday.

The Forget Me Not Café is held at Fairycroft House in Audley Road from 10am to 12pm every Wednesday.

The café celebrated its first birthday on Wednesday, June 29, and more than 30 attendees enjoyed a fish and chip lunch followed by birthday tea and cake, as well as a visit from the mayor.

The group, supported by volunteers and their coordinator, Jennifer Jarvis, offers somewhere to meet and talk to others going through the same experiences.

It has proved to be extremely popular, with many saying it is a lifeline and an invaluable part of their weekly routine.

The café operates on funding and donations only, and is run in conjunction with Volunteer Uttlesford.

For more information on the Forget Me Not Café call 07900 123917 or email saffronwaldendementiacafe@gmail.com.