Former garage now home to yoga classes with a view

PUBLISHED: 10:36 28 January 2020

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

Light, warm, and quiet, with doors onto a flowery garden with singing birds and sky views.

Petra Barnby, The Yoga Shed owner and teacher. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

This is how 37-year-old Petra Barnby from Saffron Walden described her previous garage, now a studio in which she teaches yoga.

A former local newspapers reporter and TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) teacher in Barcelona, Petra has been teaching yoga for the past eight years, and says the studio is "a dream come true". It is in Barcelona that she trained as a yoga teacher in 2012.

"My friends wanted to try yoga and by then I was doing regular practice, so I offered to start teaching them."

She then trained and taught British immigrants in her Spanish flat.

Yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

"We moved to Rome in 2014, where I taught at The American School. In 2015, we came to Saffron Walden and I taught at Be @ One, Saffron Walden Fitness and Hotpod, before opening The Yoga Shed."

"I always dreamt of having my own yoga studio but never thought it would be financially possible until the day I saw the potential of our garage. We turned the garage doors into double bi-folds which open out onto the garden and have a view of the evening sunset.

"I was so nervous when it came to the first lesson there but it proved such a perfect space to practice in. Even better than my dreams!," Petra said. Petra only wants to teach small groups, so that everyone gets a lot of attention and a sense of connectedness. She argues that traditional yoga changes lives:

"Yoga helped me develop a loving relationship with myself. It is the ultimate health practice in my opinion because it leads to freedom from the tyranny of your own mind, otherwise known as enlightenment.

Yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

"As the years went by, every teacher I had supported my journey inwards and I felt more and more benefits in many areas of my life."

Petra will run 12-week Hatha vinyasa courses open to everyone, which involve holding poses for a few breaths and doing flow sequences between each. The classes, which have a capacity of seven students, include yoga for beginners, stress and anxiety, back pain and relaxation. The Yoga Shed is based at 46 Newport Road, CB11 4BS. If you are interested, please email petrabarnby@gmail.com.

Petra Barnby during a yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.Yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.Yoga class at The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The Yoga Shed. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

