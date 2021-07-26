Q&A: Former Uttlesford District Council leader Howard Rolfe

Published: 7:02 AM July 26, 2021

How would you best describe your job or role in the community? Partially retired now but I remain Chairman of the Constituency Conservative Association and am involved with a number of charities.

How long have you lived locally? Over 40 years in Great Chesterford.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day? Visit the lonely. Loneliness is a challenging problem in today’s busy world. If I had extraordinary powers (sadly not available to most mayors) I would devise an integrated transport system.

What is your favourite landmark in the area? The villages. If I had to pick one landmark then probably Thaxted Guildhall.

What is your favourite pub in the area? My local – The Crown and Thistle in Great Chesterford. Otherwise The Fleur de Lys in Widdington and The Crown at Little Walden.

You may also want to watch:

Which shops do you rely on locally? The village shop in Chesterford, independent food shops, Gray Palmer, Angela Reed, Lloyds Bank, Boots, Frank Riccio, the Rose Garden, Huws Gray Ridgeons. Both Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow have a great range.

What is your favourite place to go and eat in the area? The Flitch at Little Dunmow and the pubs already mentioned.

What is a perfect day locally for you? Enjoying local facilities/events with the family (including five grandchildren), then having a pub supper before going to Saffron Hall for something musical.

Which places in the local area would you recommend to visitors? Saffron Walden church, Bridge End gardens and the kitchen garden and miniature railway at Audley End.

Who is your local hero? Rab Butler.

What do you most love about the area? The people are special (even when we don’t win elections!), multiple beautiful buildings and summer fetes especially in Hadstock, Sewards End and Berden.