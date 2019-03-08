Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV Archant

A former Saffron Walden County High School pupil is set to appear on Love Island tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Rains, 22, is part of the new group of boys being sent in to shake-up the series and test the relationships between current couples.

George, a builder, also played rugby for the county high as a teenager.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to ITV before entering the show, George said he has had a few dating disasters in the past and admits he's been 'taken for a ride', adding "I've definitely been catfished, but so has everyone, right?"

He claims to be the loyal type though, saying: "I've never had a wandering eye...and I've never cheated".

According to the ITV website, George has been on a health kick for the last six months and hasn't been on the dating scene, and so is excited to meet the girls in the villa.

Love Island airs tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.