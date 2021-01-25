News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Auction stations - former telephone exchange is up for grabs

Matt Adams

Published: 3:42 PM January 25, 2021   
The Old Telephone Exchange, Newmarket Road, Great Chesterford.

The Old Telephone Exchange, Newmarket Road, Great Chesterford.

A legacy from the era of switchboard operators and rotary dials, a former telephone exchange near Saffron Walden is coming up for auction next month.

The Old Telephone Exchange in Newmarket Road, Great Chesterford is being auctioned by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered with a freehold guide price of just £50,000 at the firm’s online auction which ends on Wednesday, February 10.

Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “Never let it be said that we don’t offer something for everyone. Clive Emson specialise in these unusual lots – this one is being offered for sale to the general public for the very first time.

“This de-commissioned single-storey building sits to the rear of a gated land plot of 0.06 acres in the countryside. Inside, the property is open planned with a separate, disused toilet.

“We see it as ideal for future potential as storage, development - subject to planning - or even a local community hall when things get back to normal of course!"

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk.

