Auction stations - former telephone exchange is up for grabs
- Credit: Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers
A legacy from the era of switchboard operators and rotary dials, a former telephone exchange near Saffron Walden is coming up for auction next month.
The Old Telephone Exchange in Newmarket Road, Great Chesterford is being auctioned by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It is being offered with a freehold guide price of just £50,000 at the firm’s online auction which ends on Wednesday, February 10.
Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “Never let it be said that we don’t offer something for everyone. Clive Emson specialise in these unusual lots – this one is being offered for sale to the general public for the very first time.
“This de-commissioned single-storey building sits to the rear of a gated land plot of 0.06 acres in the countryside. Inside, the property is open planned with a separate, disused toilet.
You may also want to watch:
“We see it as ideal for future potential as storage, development - subject to planning - or even a local community hall when things get back to normal of course!"
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Uttlesford Covid case rates decline means they are now the lowest in Essex
- 2 Council row over near £1 million underspend on road repairs
- 3 New Local Plan: 'Housing and transport should be planned together'
- 4 Essex County Council approves council tax increase
- 5 Red engraved gem from iron ring is older than was previously thought
- 6 Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council
- 7 Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards for three Saffron Walden students
- 8 Auction stations - former telephone exchange is up for grabs
- 9 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
- 10 Town council backs new support club