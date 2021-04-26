Former Walden mayor named Almshouses' first ever honorary trustee
A former Walden mayor has been named the first ever life trustee of Saffron Walden Almshouses.
Daphne Cornell, who retired her trusteeship in 2020, became an honorary life trustee in recognition of longstanding commitment to social housing and the almshouses.
Reacting to the news, Daphne said: "It is an honour.
"I am happy and humbled."
Daphne continues to work with the Saffron Walden Day Care Centre, Mencap, and Uttlesford District Council's Tenant Forum.
Cornell Court, a housing block near Radwinter Road, is also named after her.
Daphne told the Reporter: "I am a passionate supporter of social housing.
"I want to keep in touch with the Almshouses because it's so important to keep these traditions going."
Joanne Stone, Chair of Trustees said: "The Board was unanimous in wishing to create this role for Daphne, who has been so instrumental in the progress our Almshouses have made in recent decades."