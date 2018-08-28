Tribute to former musical director and founding member of town band

A former musical director and founding member of Saffron Walden Town Band has died.

Paul Weaver died aged 76 on December 12, a year after the death of his wife, Judy.

Mr Weaver was a founding member of the band in 1980, playing percussion and then taking over as musical director for more than 10 years.

A spokesman for the band said: “Paul’s enthusiasm and his hard work saw the band grow from a handful of players to in excess of 40 players. His hard work accompanied by that of Judy, band secretary and tenor horn player saw the band flourish. Two of their children also played in the band, Debbie playing flute and saxophone and Steve playing euphonium.”

In retirement in Norfolk, Paul continued to take a keen interest in music - this time Judy and Paul were members of the ukulele band.

Paul and Judy are survived by three children, Robert, Debbie and Steve together with six grandchildren.