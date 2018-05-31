Four buildings approved by town council on one environmental condition

Councillor Richard Freeman Archant

Plans have been lodged for four commercial buildings on land north of Ashdon Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saffron Walden Town Council’s Planning and Road Traffic Committee was held via an online video conferencing platform.

Councillors heard the buildings, which will be for business use, are located next to the Ridgeons Timber and Builders Merchants.

Documents submitted with the application state the buildings have been designed as large open warehouse type spaces and to minimise any negative noise or visual impact to residents.

Staff, customers, delivery and refuse vehicles will all have access through the west of the site, and there will be car and bike parking space.

The committee meeting concluded they had no objections, subject to the areas of renewable technology present in the planning documents being covered with solar panels.

This planning application will come before Uttlesford District Council for determination.

Read more at https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/online-applications, using the application reference UTT/20/0921/DFO