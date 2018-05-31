Advanced search

Four buildings approved by town council on one environmental condition

PUBLISHED: 17:32 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 28 May 2020

Councillor Richard Freeman

Councillor Richard Freeman

Archant

Plans have been lodged for four commercial buildings on land north of Ashdon Road.

Saffron Walden Town Council’s Planning and Road Traffic Committee was held via an online video conferencing platform.

Councillors heard the buildings, which will be for business use, are located next to the Ridgeons Timber and Builders Merchants.

Documents submitted with the application state the buildings have been designed as large open warehouse type spaces and to minimise any negative noise or visual impact to residents.

Staff, customers, delivery and refuse vehicles will all have access through the west of the site, and there will be car and bike parking space.

The committee meeting concluded they had no objections, subject to the areas of renewable technology present in the planning documents being covered with solar panels.

This planning application will come before Uttlesford District Council for determination.

Read more at https://publicaccess.uttlesford.gov.uk/online-applications, using the application reference UTT/20/0921/DFO

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Farewell to Ram, his shop in Saffron Walden had a corner in people’s hearts

Ram and his wife Gita. Picture SUPPLIED

“It’s now or never” - three weeks left to save Saffron Walden pub

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

New tool reveals stark differences in general election candidates’ spending

Left to right: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Saffron Walden springs to help with NHS scrub bags

Some of the 99 wash bags produced by Greenways and URC members. Picture: Jim Dwyer

REVIEW: Sonic the Hedgehog is a whole lot of fun reprising Jim Carrey’s 90s peak persona

Jim Carrey is back on 90s form in Sonic the Hedgehog

Most Read

Farewell to Ram, his shop in Saffron Walden had a corner in people’s hearts

Ram and his wife Gita. Picture SUPPLIED

“It’s now or never” - three weeks left to save Saffron Walden pub

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP

New tool reveals stark differences in general election candidates’ spending

Left to right: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Saffron Walden springs to help with NHS scrub bags

Some of the 99 wash bags produced by Greenways and URC members. Picture: Jim Dwyer

REVIEW: Sonic the Hedgehog is a whole lot of fun reprising Jim Carrey’s 90s peak persona

Jim Carrey is back on 90s form in Sonic the Hedgehog

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Four buildings approved by town council on one environmental condition

Councillor Richard Freeman

New tool reveals stark differences in general election candidates’ spending

Left to right: Tom van de Bilt (Labour Party), Coby Wing (Green Party), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats) and Kemi Badenoch (Conservative Party). Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Do you take part in the Thursday night 8pm clap for coronavirus frontline healthcare workers? Look what London Stansted’s control tower did to show their appreciation

London Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. Outdoor projection company EMF Technology produced the visual and photographer Paul Hinwood captured the moment. Picture: Flitch Media

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.

“It’s now or never” - three weeks left to save Saffron Walden pub

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign. Picture: STRAP
Drive 24