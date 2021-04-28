News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Why a Devon lighthouse has appeared on a Walden bollard

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM April 28, 2021   
Helen Wiseman works on bollard two representing Bridge End Gardens

Helen Wiseman works on a bollard representing Bridge End Gardens, and Charlotte Pratt works on one representing Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A lighthouse now decorates a bollard in Saffron Walden's Market Square.

The painting of the Eddystone Lighthouse, which stood 13-and-a-half miles south of Plymouth, is on one of four bollards dedicated to scenes and landmarks important in Saffron Walden's history.

A light blue bollard with a lighthouse in the centre.

Charlotte Pratt's finished bollard three representing Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The lighthouse was built by Henry Winstanley in 1696.

Winstanley, who was born in Saffron Walden in 1644 and lived in Littlebury, died making repairs to the lighthouse aged 59 in 1703.

A woman paints a bollard light blue

Henry Winstanley, who designed the Eddystone Lighthouse, was born in Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Three more bollards feature Saffron Walden scenes and landmarks.

The first was painted in May 2020 by Hadstock artist Sonia Villiers, depicting a Museum Street scene.

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the fourth plinth! Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

You may also want to watch:

The second bollard, painted a earlier this month (April 2021) by Helen Wiseman, features Bridge End Garden including the iconic summerhouse.

Helen said: "I wanted to do something very bright and cheerful, to attract attention and make you smile.

Helen Wiseman with the finished bollard two representing Bridge End Gardens

Helen Wiseman with the finished bollard two representing Bridge End Gardens. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

"Bridge End Garden has always been a place that is uplifting and glorious.

"There has been so much work and dedication on this beautiful space for everyone to enjoy, so much detail that whenever you go there, you see something new."

Helen Wiseman works on bollard two representing Bridge End Gardens

Helen Wiseman works on bollard two representing Bridge End Gardens. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Charlotte Pratt, the Learning and Outreach Officer at Saffron Walden Museum, painted the final two bollards, which both feature historical artefacts linked to the town.

A woman paints museum artefacts onto a bollard

Charlotte Pratt from Saffron Walden Museum paints her design onto the third bollard in Saffron Walden Market Place. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

One bollard is decorated with images of artefacts from the museum, including Wallace the Lion.

Wallace was born in Edinburgh in 1812 and is the first African lion to be bred in Great Britain.

Charlotte Pratt works on bollard three representing Saffron Walden Museum

Charlotte Pratt works on bollard three representing Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

He was part of George Wombwell's travelling menagerie and is now one of several stuffed beasts in the museum's collection.

The final bollard pays homage to Henry Winstanley and his work on the Eddystone Lighthouse.

Charlotte Pratt works on bollard four representing Henry Winstanley's lighthouse

Charlotte Pratt works on bollard four representing Henry Winstanley's lighthouse. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Charlotte said: "It has been a real pleasure to work on the bollards!

"Not only is it a bit of a treat to use my art school training to create public art, but it has also been wonderful to speak to so many residents and visitors to Saffron Walden about the town, its history, Henry Winstanley and of course the Museum."

Artist, Helen Wiseman prepares her design for painting the second bollard in Saffron Walden Market P

Artist, Helen Wiseman prepares her design for painting the second bollard in Saffron Walden Market Place. Photo: © Celia Bartlett - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

The project was completed in conjunction with the town's Tourist Information Centre.

