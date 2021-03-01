Published: 5:00 PM March 1, 2021

Honor Mae's service will initially run on Mondays and Wednesdays, and meals will be ready to collect or deliver each morning - Credit: Honor Mae Chapman

A keen amateur chef is offering a free vegetarian meal service to people in the Saffron Walden area struggling due to the pandemic.

Honor Mae Chapman from Debden will cook the food and provide a collection service at Fairycroft House, between 8.30am and 9.30am starting from March 8.

The service will initially run on Mondays and Wednesdays, and meals will be ready to collect each morning.

Food will be vegetarian reworked classics, such as bolognese, pesto pasta and shepherd's pie and served with a portion of vegetables.

There will also be a delivery service for people who are unable to collect meals because they are having to isolate, do not have transport or are working.

Initially, Honor Mae will cook 20 meals each day on a first come first served basis, but if the service proves successful she will extend it across the week.

Any leftover meals will be offered to local community groups or delivered to a food bank.

Honor Mae, who is vegan, is also looking at the possibility of providing packed lunches for children to coincide with the school Easter holidays.

She said: "I'm ready to go and excited to be able to start cooking a variety of healthy, hearty meals.

"So many people are struggling at the moment and for many reasons cannot get access to proper, warm, nutritious meals.

"Any donations would also be greatly appreciated.

"Whatever reason a person has for taking one of the meals is completely okay and the most important thing to know is that there are no questions asked and it is 100 percent confidential.

"I'd like to hear from anybody who could benefit from receiving these meals, or from organisations who know of people who may need them.

"It's a very difficult time at the moment and everyone needs a bit of help."

Find her via Facebook, Instagram at @honormaechapman, or email loveforall.hmc@gmail.com to reserve a meal.

Honor Mae is currently raising money to help cover the cost of providing the meals at her GoFundMe page. Visit: https://uk.gf.me/v/c/6w9y/local-free-meals

She has so far raised nearly £2,200 of her £3,000 target.

