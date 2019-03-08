Fresh food voucher scheme launched for foodbank users

Businesses and organisations taking part in the fresh foodbank scheme at Saffron Walden market. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A new food voucher scheme has been set up for people using Uttlesford Foodbank to access fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Market trader Jacqui Portway was inspired by a similar scheme in Colchester and decided to contact the manager of Uttlesford Foodbank, Malcolm Domb, who agreed to take up the scheme immediately.

Saffron Walden market traders R&D Fruits and Burtons Butchers have agreed to provide fresh produce to users of the foodbank.

“What you eat really affects you. Canned and dried food is really great, but fresh produce is important for a balanced diet. Eating bad food can contribute to depression and other problems,” Ms Portway said. “Now, people using the foodbank can take a voucher to the fruit and vegetable stall, or to Burtons, and in return they get fresh food.”

To reimburse the businesses supporting the scheme, an evening with singer Elliot Porter is being held at the King’s Arms pub, in Saffron Walden, on April 18.

Organised by Ms Portway, there will be donations on the door and a raffle in the interval and Elliot will play songs from his new album Lanes which has already received positive reviews and radio play around the country.

All money raised will go to Uttlesford Foodbank and the new fresh food voucher scheme and Barclays in Saffron Walden has agreed to help by matching the amount raised at the gig.

Jacqui hopes that other fundraising events will be held to raise money for the new scheme.