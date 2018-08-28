Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fundraising group enjoys festive party

PUBLISHED: 08:02 13 December 2018

Friends of Littlebury Playground held a Christmas party. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Friends of Littlebury Playground held a Christmas party. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The Friends of Littlebury Playground held their annual village Christmas party on Sunday.

Comment

The party offered children from Littlebury and the surrounding areas the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit while raising some much-needed funds to help maintain and improve the village playground.

Forty children enjoyed entertainment and a disco with Calamity the Clown, a buffet tea and a visit from Father Christmas and one of his elves, who had come to deliver a gift to each of them. Grown-ups were also able to enjoy a range of Christmas treats and a raffle.

Committee member and Littlebury resident, Amy Grantham, said: “Littlebury is fortunate to have such a stunning playground for children in the area to use throughout the year, however the cost of its upkeep is high and we rely on additional funds being raised to make any improvements.

“The children had such a wonderful time at the Christmas party and we plan to arrange more activities throughout the year for everyone to enjoy – while raising some money to make the playground even better.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Saffron Walden Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Saffron Walden Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Saffron Walden Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Gallery Display sheds new light on historic house and gardens

08:09 Imogen Braddick
Enchanted Audley End. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Enchanted Audley End is casting a new light on the gardens of the historic property this month.

Essex Police precept increase could double if proposal is backed

08:08 Piers Meyler
Essex Police's headquarters in Chelmsford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taxpayers have been warned they could be facing a £24 Council Tax bill increase to pay for policing in Essex.

Fundraising group enjoys festive party

08:02 Imogen Braddick
Friends of Littlebury Playground held a Christmas party. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Friends of Littlebury Playground held their annual village Christmas party on Sunday.

Saffron Walden MP will support Theresa May in confidence vote

Yesterday, 12:56 Imogen Braddick
Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, says she will be supporting Theresa May in Wednesday night’s vote on her leadership.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Saffron Walden Reporter e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Burglars steal sentimental jewellery from house in Saffron Walden

Burglary in Saffron Walden.

Diarist Samuel Pepys’ rumoured den of “drunken debauchery” in Newport goes up for sale

Mulrian House in Newport is up for sale. Picture: MULLUCKS WELLS

Dunmow man jailed for his part in criminal gang’s region wide crime spree

Members of an organised crime gang which committed more than 200 burglaries in an 11-month crime spree have been jailed for a total of 71 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Danny Stone-Parker of Great Dunmow jailed for six and a half years

Woman who waited hours for ambulance after getting stuck in pallet calls for better communication

Scharrowne Farmer from Newport waited six hours for an ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

The women hoping to come together for a good waffle

Ana Hayter and Tori May from Women Who Waffle. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newsletter Sign Up

Saffron Walden Reporter weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide