Fundraising group enjoys festive party

Friends of Littlebury Playground held a Christmas party. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Friends of Littlebury Playground held their annual village Christmas party on Sunday.

The party offered children from Littlebury and the surrounding areas the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit while raising some much-needed funds to help maintain and improve the village playground.

Forty children enjoyed entertainment and a disco with Calamity the Clown, a buffet tea and a visit from Father Christmas and one of his elves, who had come to deliver a gift to each of them. Grown-ups were also able to enjoy a range of Christmas treats and a raffle.

Committee member and Littlebury resident, Amy Grantham, said: “Littlebury is fortunate to have such a stunning playground for children in the area to use throughout the year, however the cost of its upkeep is high and we rely on additional funds being raised to make any improvements.

“The children had such a wonderful time at the Christmas party and we plan to arrange more activities throughout the year for everyone to enjoy – while raising some money to make the playground even better.”