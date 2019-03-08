Advanced search

Friends will be reunited for charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:58 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 20 August 2019

Phoebe Tealby-Watson with David Daw. Picture: CONTRIUBTED

Phoebe Tealby-Watson with David Daw. Picture: CONTRIUBTED

Three Great Chesterford friends are reuniting in Scotland to raise money for Mind and Alzheimer's Research UK.

Phoebe Tealby-Watson, 21, decided she wanted to mark her birthday by taking on a big challenge. Fortunately her old school friends and neighbours, sisters Ishbel and Shiona Luke, agreed to join her.

Together they are walking the Isle of Arran Coastal Way - some 105km in five days. Another former Saffron Walden County High School friend, Katie Manby, from Steeple Bumpstead, is joining them along with Phoebe's flat mates and friends from university.

The walkers and their families are meeting their own costs so every penny raised is going to the charities. Another neighbour, businessman David Daw, of Print 4 Business Ltd, has supplied free printed t-shirts for the group.

The friends have already raised more than £1,000 but want to smash that original target. They've been told they face the worst midge conditions in Scotland for years and rain is forecast, so the challenge is set to be a daunting one. But the three girls all have Scottish family, and have holidayed together on the island several times before. Ishbel and Shiona now both study in Glasgow.

Phoebe said: "We would love to go above and beyond the original target, and we going to need all the motivation we can get to power us through the blisters, rain and midge bites."

Their donation page is found at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/arrancoastalway2019 or can be searched under Phoebe's name.

On the page, they write: "We feel incredibly passionate about what these charities are work for, particularly given our personal links to the causes. ARUK is funding pioneering research with the mission of bringing about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.

"Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem and campaign to promote understanding and improve services. Please give as much as you feel you can."

