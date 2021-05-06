Front garden VE Day display planned in Great Chesterford
A Great Chesterford historian will show off his military collection on Sunday (May 9) to commemorate VE Day for a second year running.
Paul Hunt's collection contains almost 100 items and will be on his front lawn as a tribute to those who served in World War II.
He hopes to hold the exhibition one day after Victory in Europe Day following a successful event last year.
Paul said: "I believe that we should celebrate the end of war.
"This is a good way of telling young people that it should never happen again."
Paul's collection contains a number of signed military menus, some dating back to 1902.
He will also display items recovered from the only Lancaster Bomber to crash at a dam site during the famous Dam Busters raid.
He said: "I think of myself as a custodian of this memorabilia."
Paul's pop-up exhibition will take place on Meadow Road, Chesterford on Sunday between 10.30am and 2pm.