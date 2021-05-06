News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Front garden VE Day display planned in Great Chesterford

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:42 PM May 6, 2021   
Paul Hunt organised an exhibition outside his home for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

Paul Hunt's VE Day exhibition in 2020. Picture: Paul Hunt

A Great Chesterford historian will show off his military collection on Sunday (May 9) to commemorate VE Day for a second year running.

Paul Hunt's collection contains almost 100 items and will be on his front lawn as a tribute to those who served in World War II.

He hopes to hold the exhibition one day after Victory in Europe Day following a successful event last year.

Paul said: "I believe that we should celebrate the end of war.

"This is a good way of telling young people that it should never happen again."

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

Some of Paul Hunt's exhibits are nearly 120 years old. Picture: Paul Hunt - Credit: Paul Hunt

Paul's collection contains a number of signed military menus, some dating back to 1902.

You may also want to watch:

He will also display items recovered from the only Lancaster Bomber to crash at a dam site during the famous Dam Busters raid.

Paul Hunt organised an exhibition for VE Day. Picture: Paul Hunt

Paul Hunt's 2020 pop-up exhibition. Picture: Paul Hunt - Credit: Paul Hunt

He said: "I think of myself as a custodian of this memorabilia."

Paul's pop-up exhibition will take place on Meadow Road, Chesterford on Sunday between 10.30am and 2pm.

Heritage
Uttlesford News
Saffron Walden News

