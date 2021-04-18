News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

No end of the line in sight for Audley End CrossCountry cancellations

person

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM April 18, 2021   
A purple CrossCountry train stands beside a concrete platform.

CrossCountry runs trains between Stansted Airport and Birmingham - Credit: Geograph/Thomas Nugent

Trains between Stansted Airport, Cambridge and the Midlands will run hourly once again after more than a year of Covid-19 disruption, but trains will still skip Audley End.

CrossCountry said that passengers can expect hourly trains south of Cambridge from Sunday, May 16 for the first time since last April.

A spokesperson for CrossCountry said: "We anticipate more people returning to rail over the coming months and need to make space available for them to travel until such time as social-distancing measures are eased."

CrossCountry also said it will introduce 80 additional seats to its trains on the line, but only a quarter of seats are available with social distancing in place.

Audley End calls by CrossCountry remain suspended to keep trains running on time for those who need to travel.

You may also want to watch:

There are no changes planned for Stansted Express services to Liverpool Street which will continue to run twice hourly, Greater Anglia confirmed.


Most Read

  1. 1 Application refused for 100 homes on former Friends School site
  2. 2 New Market Row deli will inspire community spirit, says mayor
  3. 3 New pub opens: 'We had almost the whole village, and the one nearby'
  1. 4 Back to the drawing board for Radwinter Road retirement homes
  2. 5 Houses in pub garden refused on appeal but similar application pending
  3. 6 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
  4. 7 Revealed: Essex hospital treatment waiting time data
  5. 8 Firefighters rescue woman after town centre collision
  6. 9 Several trees cut down without permission from Saffron Walden garden
  7. 10 Stansted author to release second novel
Lockdown Easing
Stansted Airport News
Cambridge News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diversion signs on North Hall Road

Essex County Council | Gallery

More than 600 want reopening of North Hall Road after nine months

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Richard Porch, deputy mayor and chair of planning at Saffron Walden Town Council

Homes plan could join Saffron Walden and Sewards End

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Sarah Goodwin, who visited Tea Amo with mum Linda Hunts

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
A man stands under a tent filled with clothes on Saffron Walden's Market Square

Lockdown Easing

Walden market traders react to lockdown lifting

Will Durrant

person