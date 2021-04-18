No end of the line in sight for Audley End CrossCountry cancellations
Trains between Stansted Airport, Cambridge and the Midlands will run hourly once again after more than a year of Covid-19 disruption, but trains will still skip Audley End.
CrossCountry said that passengers can expect hourly trains south of Cambridge from Sunday, May 16 for the first time since last April.
A spokesperson for CrossCountry said: "We anticipate more people returning to rail over the coming months and need to make space available for them to travel until such time as social-distancing measures are eased."
CrossCountry also said it will introduce 80 additional seats to its trains on the line, but only a quarter of seats are available with social distancing in place.
Audley End calls by CrossCountry remain suspended to keep trains running on time for those who need to travel.
There are no changes planned for Stansted Express services to Liverpool Street which will continue to run twice hourly, Greater Anglia confirmed.
