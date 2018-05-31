Advanced search

Farewell to Ram, his shop in Saffron Walden had a corner in people’s hearts

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 May 2020

Ram and his wife Gita. Picture SUPPLIED



Archant

Town says farewell to Ramsarran Mohabir, proprietor of East Street Stores.



He died aged 70 of cancer on Sunday, May 17.

This is the day of the funeral of the shopkeeper and former postmaster, affectionately known as Ram, who died of cancer aged 70, on Sunday, May 17.

After running the shop with his wife, Gita for 34 years, he passed away peacefully at home with Gita at his side.

The cortege route is planned to leave Shire Hill at 9.20am, turn right down Thaxted Road into East Street and then left to the War Memorial before proceeding to Great Chesterford Crematorium.

Gita said: “Ram saw himself as a friend to his customers rather than a businessman. He was part of the fixtures and fittings of Saffron Walden.”

Instead of flowers, the family have asked for donations, if desired, to Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust or St Clare hospice and sent care of Peasgood and Skeates Funeral Directors, Shire Hill or via Ram’s In Memory Profile page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk

