Video

Almost a third of Saffron Walden constituency workers on furlough

The number of workers furloughed in each constituency in Great Britain as of August 2020 can be seen using our infographic. Photo: ARCHANT. Archant

Nearly one in three workers in the Saffron Walden constituency have been furloughed, according to the latest data from the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the Saffron Walden constituency, 17,000 out of a total of 52,900 workers have been furloughed. This month, there has been a two percent increase of furloughed workers in the constituency compared to July.

This increase has also applied to the constituences of Braintree, South East Cambridgeshire which includes Linton, and South Cambridgeshire which includes Duxford and Whittlesford.

In the Braintree constituency, 17,200 of 47,500 workers have been furloughed, accounting for 34 percent.

South East Cambridgeshire had 25 percent of workers furloughed (15,600 out of 58,700), while South Cambridgeshire had 23 percent of workers furloughed (14,500 of 58,700).

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was announced by Government on March 20 to support employers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures are available for every constituency in Great Britain in our data table.