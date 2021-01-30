Published: 5:00 PM January 30, 2021

Saffron Walden constituency has the same percentage of furloughed workers as the UK average, whilst Braintree constituency continues to have a higher number of recipients.

Currently with 11 percent of its workers furloughed, Chelmsford constituency had a smaller percentage of recipients throughout the pandemic than the UK average, which is now at 13 percent.

These are the insights offered by the latest constituency figures of workers furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme between May and December 31.

In Saffron Walden, out of 52,900 eligible workers, 6,900 were on furlough as of December 2020, a 13 percent take-up rate. The highest rate in this constituency was registered in June, when the rate was at 30 percent.

By comparison, Braintree had 7,300 workers on furlough last month, out of 47,500 eligible – making up for a 15 percent take-up rate.

In Chelmsford, 6,400 out of 56,000 workers were part of the scheme within the same period (an 11 percent rate).