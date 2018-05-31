Gallery

GALLERY: Children bring characters to life on World Book Day

Emilia Eastwood (1). Photo: Melina Eastwood. Melina Eastwood

From Snow White to Harry Potter, young ones from schools and nurseries in Saffron Walden had some memorable costumes this World Book Day... and some original costume replacements too!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nell Stone (10). Photo: Cassie Stone. Nell Stone (10). Photo: Cassie Stone.

One-year-old Emilia Eastwood, who attends Bright Horizons Crocus Nursery School, went to nursery today dressed as Snow White.

Saffron Walden Nursery School's Darcey Dowling, 3, dressed up as Angelina Ballerina and Ernie Dowling, 2, was Lightening McQueen for the day. Elsie Wright, 8, was Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at St Mary's Primary School.

Katerine Semar Schools decided to decorate potatoes as characters this year, instead of asking children to dress up. Jenson Powell, 6, had a Captain Underpants potato and Josh Powell, 8, converted his potato into a wonderful Peter Rabbit.

Harry Potter was very popular among Saffron Walden schools. Jayden Mackay, 6, of R A Butler Academy, dressed as the main character. Debden Primary Academy Minnows (years one and two) Sidney, Logan, Andrew, Jamie and Isabelle have all celebrated the famous series. Debden school's Ducklings Hester and June are pictured while being read to by year six Kingfisher Lawrence.

Left to right: Jenson Powell (6) and Josh Powell (8). Photo: Jackie Powell. Left to right: Jenson Powell (6) and Josh Powell (8). Photo: Jackie Powell.

Lily Matthews, 7, and Finn Matthews, 2, made their way to St Thomas More School and Montessori this morning as Fantastic Mr Fox and The Gruffalo.

World Book Day, a charity funded by publishers and booksellers in UK and Ireland, launched a national challenge to make March 5, 2020, a "reading revolution".

Jayden Mackay (6). Photo: Andrew Green. Jayden Mackay (6). Photo: Andrew Green.

Sidney, Logan, Andrew, Jamie and Isabelle, years one and two. Photo: Debden Primary Academy. Sidney, Logan, Andrew, Jamie and Isabelle, years one and two. Photo: Debden Primary Academy.

Ducklings (reception) Hester and June being read to by year six Lawrence. Photo: Debden Primary Academy. Ducklings (reception) Hester and June being read to by year six Lawrence. Photo: Debden Primary Academy.