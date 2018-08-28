Gallery launch party at The Other One in Saffron Walden

Work from Adam Bridgland will be on display at the gallery in The Other One until March. Archant

The owners of The Other One shop in Saffron Walden are hosting a gallery launch with DJs, cocktails and brand new artwork.

The new exhibition from local artist Adam Bridgland will run for six weeks and the launch party takes place on Saturday from 3pm.

A graduate of the Royal College of Art, Adam has exhibited widely in the UK, America, Europe and Asia. The British Museum, the V&A, UBS, Boeing Asia and Debbie Harry are just some of the collectors of his work.

In July 2009, Adam was awarded his first major public art commission by Commissions East. He has gone to complete a number of important projects, including work for YouTube, Heal’s, Airnimal bikes, SmartLIFE, Jacuzzi and Eastern Pavilions, Defected Records.

Adam lives and works as an artist in Cambridgeshire and his solo exhibition at The Other One in The Cockpit, Saffron Walden, is called Contents of Your Excitement.