Gallery

GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Saffron Walden and Thaxted

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM February 10, 2021   
 Emilia Eastwood, making her first-ever snowman in her back garden in Saffron Walden

Emilia Eastwood, making her first-ever snowman in her back garden in Saffron Walden - Credit: Melina Eastwood

Residents of all ages have enjoyed snowy landscapes in Saffron Walden and Thaxted.

Despite weather warnings against travel, there was good fun to be had locally.

Emilia Eastwood made her first-ever snowman in her back garden in Saffron Walden.

Parents Andy and Mel Eastwood said: "She was a very happy little girl and loved playing in the snow."

Little Maya also made her first snowman in Saffron Walden, under the proud eyes of her dad, Chris.

Little Maya and her first snowman in Saffron Walden

Little Maya and her first snowman in Saffron Walden - Credit: Chris Novack

Snow angels have been very popular this week - Chloe Chapman, 10, made some in Walden whilst Persephone created one in Thaxted.

Chloe Chapman, 10, making snow angels in Saffron Walden

Chloe Chapman, 10, making snow angels in Saffron Walden - Credit: Paula Chapman

Persephone playing in the snow in Thaxted

Persephone playing in the snow in Thaxted - Credit: Supplied

Persephone playing in the snow in Thaxted

Persephone playing in the snow in Thaxted - Credit: Supplied

Matilda celebrated snowy Bridge End Gardens by doing a cartwheel.

Matilda enjoying snowy Bridge End Gardens

Matilda enjoying snowy Bridge End Gardens - Credit: Lucy Boniface

Nicole and Shiona Morse caught children's snow enthusiasm on camera in Saffron Walden.

Children enjoying the snow in Saffron Walden

Children enjoying the snow in Saffron Walden - Credit: Nicole and Shiona Morse

Child enjoying the snow in Saffron Walden

Child enjoying the snow in Saffron Walden - Credit: Nicole and Shiona Morse

Child enjoying the snow in Saffron Walden

Child enjoying the snow in Saffron Walden - Credit: Nicole and Shiona Morse

Rachel Hill shared a close perspective of snowflakes' beauty straight from her garden.

Snowflakes in a Saffron Walden garden

Snowflakes in a Saffron Walden garden - Credit: Rachel Hill

Essex County Fire and Rescue service warned flooding is likely towards the end of this week.

Essex Weather
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

