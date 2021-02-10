Gallery
GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Saffron Walden and Thaxted
- Credit: Melina Eastwood
Residents of all ages have enjoyed snowy landscapes in Saffron Walden and Thaxted.
Despite weather warnings against travel, there was good fun to be had locally.
Emilia Eastwood made her first-ever snowman in her back garden in Saffron Walden.
Parents Andy and Mel Eastwood said: "She was a very happy little girl and loved playing in the snow."
Little Maya also made her first snowman in Saffron Walden, under the proud eyes of her dad, Chris.
Snow angels have been very popular this week - Chloe Chapman, 10, made some in Walden whilst Persephone created one in Thaxted.
You may also want to watch:
Matilda celebrated snowy Bridge End Gardens by doing a cartwheel.
Nicole and Shiona Morse caught children's snow enthusiasm on camera in Saffron Walden.
Most Read
- 1 Covid jab success in North Uttlesford
- 2 Stansted hotel ready for quarantine scheme
- 3 Team Laptop gathers further support as scheme makes an impact
- 4 GALLERY: Residents enjoy snowy Saffron Walden and Thaxted
- 5 Volunteers to beautify Elsenham station under rail adoption scheme
- 6 Covid-19 fast-testing centre opens in Uttlesford for asymptomatic residents
- 7 150 homes approved for Saffron Walden
- 8 Firefighter receives medal for 40 years of service
- 9 Mum and daughter chronicle Covid-19 life
- 10 Campaign to prevent solar panels on prime farmland
Rachel Hill shared a close perspective of snowflakes' beauty straight from her garden.
Essex County Fire and Rescue service warned flooding is likely towards the end of this week.