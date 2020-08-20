GCSE day 2020: “Outstanding results” at Saffron Walden County High School

Left to right: Oliva Harris, Joshua Lucas, Ciara Hughes, Florence Wolter, Harriet Altaparmakova, Rosie Chen, Henry Huxter, Mphatso Moto. Photo: Saffron Walden County High School. Supplied by Saffron Walden County High School

Many Year 11 students at Saffron Walden County High School are delighted after they received their GCSE results today (Thursday August 20).

Emily Mander (left) and Pippa Hingham (right). Photo: Saffron Walden County High School. Emily Mander (left) and Pippa Hingham (right). Photo: Saffron Walden County High School.

A school spokesperson said students “should be very proud” of their GCSE achievements.

Eight students have achieved 10 or more grade 9s at GCSE. They are Oliva Harris, Joshua Lucas, Ciara Hughes, Florence Wolter, Harriet Altaparmakova, Rosie Chen, Henry Huxter and Mphatso Moto.

Hattie Altaparmakova said she was “absolutely ecstatic” with her results.

Olivia Harris said: “After all the uncertainty, I am so relieved to get the results that match the hard work I have put in”.

Left to right: Tom Bonsor, Joe Gregory and Henry Phipps. Photo: Saffron Walden County High School. Left to right: Tom Bonsor, Joe Gregory and Henry Phipps. Photo: Saffron Walden County High School.

Henry Huxter said: “I am exceptionally proud of my biology grade because of the progress I have made over the last year.”

Pippa Higham was particularly proud as she has dedicated a lot of time to her dance training in preparation for a course at the prestigious Central School of Ballet in London. Emily Mander was also delighted with her fantastic results. She said: “I am just so happy! I’m buzzing”.

Tom Bonsor, Joe Gregory and Henry Phipps were all very proud of their final grades and the progress they have made over the last five years. Tom said: “I’m pretty chuffed with my results”.

Headteacher Polly Lankester said: “Year 11 2020 were an excellent cohort of students and it has been a pleasure to work with them across the last five years.

“They have shown such resilience and determination throughout this very difficult time and we are very proud of them all.

“We wish all our students well with the next stage of their education and we are delighted that so many of them want to stay on to complete their sixth form studies with us.”

The results come after an in-depth process where a mixture of Centre Assessed Grades and exam board grades were awarded to students. Standard exams were cancelled because of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Schools this year in North West Essex have agreed with each other not to release the usual data figures, because of the impact on exams through coronavirus measures.