GCSE results 2020: Joyce Frankland Academy Newport celebrates Year 11 successes

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo SaffronPhoto 2016

Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport has been celebrating the success of Year 11 students as they collected their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school said that students and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last five years and today is the time to recognise and appreciate their achievements.

Many students will continue their learning journey when they return to Sixth Form in September.

Principal Duncan Roberts said: “Over the past five years, this year group of students have demonstrated exceptional qualities of learning.

“They are an engaging, charismatic and insightful cohort who we will always remember, regardless of other events in 2020 that have been out of their control.

“They have been a pleasure to work with and they fully deserve all the successes both now and in the future.

“I would like to thank staff for their dedication and hunger for all students to achieve at least their potential but also our parent body of this cohort who have not just been incredibly supportive of the school throughout these times, but supported their children with the upmost care and calmness through a period of turbulence.

“We look forward to welcoming back this cohort into our sixth form in September more than ever.”